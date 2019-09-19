Country Singer Josh Turner’s Crew Bus Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

A bus carrying the road crew of Josh Turner crashed in California killing one and injuring seven others.

Officials say the bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night. The accident happened shortly after the band performed at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

Turner and his band were not on the bus at the time of the crash.

Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries, according to reports.

Photo courtesy: Fox59

Comments

comments