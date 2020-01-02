Country Music Artist Talks Weight Loss

As we start off a new year, many of us make resolutions to change our lifestyle habits.

For one Owensboro musician, his weight loss journey was a vital part of his success.

Weighing over 300 lbs at one point, the singer/songwriter says that if he can conquer weight loss, anyone can.

It all started in the 1980s at Daviess County High School for Steve Bridgmon.

In 2017, Bridgmon was the Inspirational Country Music Association’s new artist of the year. But he had a lot of other things going on, including a weight loss journey that may inspire you.

Bridgmon says he weighed 185 pounds until having his gallbladder removed at the age of 29. After having that surgery, Bridgmon says his weight became a major issue.

“I’m one of these people that will go out and help people a lot of times, and I want to encourage others, and to say hey you really can do this,” Bridgmon told 44News.

Struggling to fit into everyday clothes, suffering from depression, fatigue, and anxiety, Bridgmon knew he was going to have to make lifestyle changes to land that dream record label.

Bridgmon went on to tell, “I was brought in with my management team, by a label that said ‘we would love to sign you to a deal, but we also know skinnier people are people who make more money or they sell more records,’ that was a hard pill to swallow for someone who had already had a little bit of success.”

After playing music for over 25 years, Bridgmon has played music in 42 states with some of the biggest names.

With two #1 Inspirational Country Billboard singles, one of those being a duet with Allie Colleen Brooks, the daughter of country music superstar Garth Brooks, the 48-year-old says his career is just now starting to take off.

Currently living in Nashville – his message to those in the Tri-State struggling with any type of addiction or depression is, as he says, “Never count yourself out, never ever give up, never quit. You just have to believe in yourself. And a lot of times when you do think you are aging out of something a lot of times there is another plan for you, maybe of a higher power.”

Steve says his weight loss journey is far from over, as he tirelessly works every day to maintain a healthy diet.

Keeping up with his healthy lifestyle may be hard to do, as Bridgmon plans to play at 185 venues in 2020.

