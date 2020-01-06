Counterfeit Money Seized During Traffic Stop

An overnight traffic stop leads to multiple charges for a Highland man. Daniel Jamie, 51, was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

An Indiana state trooper patrolling on I-80 in Hammond, IN attempted to pull over Jaime because he was driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

Initially, Jaime refused to pull over and when he finally did stop, he refused to step out of his vehicle.

Jaime was then removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

ISP says Jaime refused a chemical test for intoxication.

He was then transported to Lake County Jail. While being booked, the trooper located 12 $100 bills in Jamie’s possession. Those bills were determined to be counterfeit.

Jamie is charged with the following:

Forgery- Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

W.I. (Endangerment)- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class C Misdemeanor

Failure to Yield to Law Enforcement, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Display of License Plate and Unsafe Lane Movement- Infractions

