Counterfeit Juul Pods Confiscated in South Bend, IN

Indiana State Excise Police officers executed a search warrant Thursday evening at a South Bend retailer that resulted in the confiscation of five boxes of counterfeit Juul pods.

The search took place at Country Cupboard located at 26395 State Road 2 in St. Joseph County. The location was selling serval different Juul pod flavors and it was determined the mango flavor and cucumber flavor being sold at this location were counterfeits. Investigators from JUUL confirmed to ISEP the confiscated product is counterfeit.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in vaping-related illnesses and deaths across the country. It is clear the hazards associated with counterfeit vaping products are a serious public health and safety matter,” said Indiana State Excise Police Superintendent Matt Strittmatter. “By law, the mission of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission is to protect the health of Hoosiers by regulating alcohol and tobacco products, including those used for vaping, and I commend our officers for their diligent work in getting these counterfeit products off the shelves.”

The business was cited administratively for a public nuisance charge, failure to maintain e-liquid invoices and obtaining e-liquids from an unauthorized source.

The investigation will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office for review. Additionally, ISEP has received complaints and is currently investigating additional locations for selling counterfeit vaping juice.

To report potential counterfeit e-liquid products, please contact the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission at 317-232-2452 or by filing a complaint here.

