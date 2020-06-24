Councilman Weaver Calls for Resignation of Council President After Facebook Post

Evansville City Councilman At-Large Jonathan Weaver is calling for the resignation of City Council President Alex Burton after Burton made a social media post that some found controversial.

After council members declared racism a public health crisis on Monday, Council President Burton made a Facebook post stating that he “didn’t have anything nice to say” about how Monday night’s meeting played out.

Burton ended the post saying, “the two Dixiecrats are awful and are an embarrassment to our city. Period.”

Dixiecrats were a political party in the South that supported segregation.

Some backed Council President Burton’s post, while others responded with criticism.

Missy Mosby, Ward 2 representative of the Evansville City Council, also responded to Burton’s statement, saying in part: “Last night, the President of our Council, said all I do in my Ward is feed pets & today he is calling members of Council Dixiecrats. This is not leadership and is only hurting our great City. Evansville deserves better.”

“I’m not on Council to play juvenile games. I’m here to make sure intentional policy is put in place to move our city forward and to push the needle so intentionally that our most vulnerable residents regain hope for a prosperous tomorrow,” Council President Burton said in a later post. “I remain committed to working for progress by any means necessary. This goes beyond political affiliation – it’s about all residents in the City of Evansville.”

