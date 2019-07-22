Council Candidate Alex Schmitt Hit With $100 Fine

The Vanderburgh County Election Board slapped a $100 fine on City Council candidate Alex Schmitt Monday. The fine comes after Maureen Mattingly filed a formal complaint.

It claims Schmitt failed to effectively fill out his candidate financial disclosure form; citing there have been several problems with proper listings for a phone number, address, and treasurer for his campaign committee.

Schmitt was asked to drop out of the race, but he declined. In a statement, Schmitt claims Mattingly’s letter uses “hearsay and highlighted paragraphs to accentuate her concerns”.

This is the first time any At-Large council candidate has been fined for improperly filing candidacy paper in an election.

Read the full complaint here.

Read Schmitt’s full response here.

