Costco to Officially Open in Evansville in June

Costco is set to open a membership warehouse in Evansville on Friday, June 28th at 8 a.m. The warehouse, which will be the seventh Costco location, will be located at 1201 Cross Pointe Place in the Promenade, off Interstate 69, at the corner of Cross Pointe Place and Oak Grove Road.

The Evansville location will feature variety of convenient specialty departments, including a gas station, fresh bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, fresh deli with rotisserie chicken, optical department with independent doctor of optometry, pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid, center, food court, and beer, liquor, and fine wine.

Costco has 96 million cardholders throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, France, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and Iceland.

