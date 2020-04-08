Costco Allows First Responders to Jump Lines

Costco is giving medical workers and first responders priority access to its stores.

Starting Wednesday, health care workers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders will be moved to the front of any line to enter a Costco warehouse, the company said on its website.

To receive the priority access, all they have to do is present a membership card as well as an official employment identification.

This one of the few changes Costco has enacted. The store is limiting capacity in stores and has changed its operating hours.

Evansville’s Costco is located at 1201 Cross Pointe Blvd.

