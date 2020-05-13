Corrections Center Fends Off COVID-19

Correctional facilities across the area have seen COVID-19 spread rapidly. Now work-release inmates in Dubois County are at risk.

Megan Durlauf, the Dubois County Community Corrections Director has confirmed with 44News, one of their inmates has tested positive for COVID-19. She says that the coronavirus test came back Tuesday morning. He was then moved to isolation per the county health department’s request.

“The individual was tested last week Friday,” says Durlauf.

That man is in isolation while the rest of the work release participants are being quarantined. They are not able to leave their quarters unless they are in dire need of seeing a doctor.

The Indiana State Department of Health will be conducting mass testing in the facility this week. Although, some of the inmates and their family members fear the virus has already spread.

“I’m concerned I’m concerned for his safety and everyone who’s in there including the staff,” says a loved one of a work-release participant. She wanted to stay anonymous to protect herself and her family member. She says she wants him to be tested right away. “He could test positive. He was in close proximity to the guy who does have it.”

Indiana State Department of Health’s strike team will be testing everyone in the facility on Thursday.

The county’s Community Corrections Director says they have been screening each person twice a day making sure they aren’t running a fever.

“At this point, no other individuals are symptomatic. The individual who tested positive was asymptomatic as well,” explains Durlauf. She says back in March, they were working with the courts transferring nearly half of the inmates, who were already on work release, to house arrest.

This way they can practice social distancing within their quarters while also doing a deep clean at least twice a day.

The work-release inmates won’t be able to go to their jobs -until their test results come back.

This is worrying about their families since each work-release participant pays for their living expenses.

They are even responsible for paying for their food.

The Corrections Center tells 44News they are making exceptions during this time.

Related content:

Coronavirus Claims More Hoosier Lives as New Positive Cases Reported in Indiana

Comments

comments