Correctional Officer Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With an Offender

An Indiana correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an offender.

Barbara Kapaun, 52, of Vigo County was arrested following an investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction. She has been placed on emergency suspension pending criminal charges.

Kapuan was transported to Putnam County Jail pending charges of:

Official Misconduct – Level 6 Felony

Sexual Misconduct by a Service Provider – Level 5 Felony

Internal Affairs Lead Investigator James Smith commented, “We have a zero tolerance policy on this type of misconduct by our staff. We will arrest and seek prosecution against any employee who chooses to make these decisions.”

Formal charges will be determined by the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

