Correctional Officer Accused of Attacking Deputy Jailer

A Muhlenberg County correctional officer is accused of attacking a deputy jailer.

Lonnie Drake is charged with assault and official misconduct after allegedly putting his arm around a woman’s neck who happens to be a co-worker.

Court documents reveal the woman was injured after drake pushed her into a wall.

This happened at the Muhlenberg County jail last month.

Drake was in court Wednesday.

He has been fired from the Muhlenberg County Jail.

