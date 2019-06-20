Kentucky
Correctional Officer Accused of Attacking Deputy Jailer
A Muhlenberg County correctional officer is accused of attacking a deputy jailer.
Lonnie Drake is charged with assault and official misconduct after allegedly putting his arm around a woman’s neck who happens to be a co-worker.
Court documents reveal the woman was injured after drake pushed her into a wall.
This happened at the Muhlenberg County jail last month.
Drake was in court Wednesday.
He has been fired from the Muhlenberg County Jail.