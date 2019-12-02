Correctional Facility Employee Accused of Trafficking With Inmate

An investigation of staff misconduct and trafficking resulted in the arrest of an employee at the Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County.

According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, 24-year-old Marrisa Swimm is facing charges of misconduct and trafficking with an inmate. The Office of Investigations and Intelligence began investigating the case back in August.

Swimm was arrested Monday at BCG and has been placed on suspension without pay. She’s been employed with the Indiana Department of Correction as a custody officer since October 29th, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

