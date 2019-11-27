Coroner’s Office Releases Name of Suspect Killed in Head-on Crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the suspect killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.

The coroner’s office said Brian Santiago Cruz, 19, of Huntingburg, IN died upon impact when he crashed into a semi on State Road 65.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of Rolling Ridge Dr. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told authorities she was involved in an altercation with Cruz before he stole her vehicle.

Sometime later, deputies located Cruz on State Road 65 and New Harmony. Deputies said Cruz stopped, but as they approached, he sped away. Cruz led deputies on a pursuit on SR 65.

According to reports, Cruz crossed the roadway centerline and struck a semi-tractor trailer head-on. Both vehicles were immediately engulfed in flames.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Related content:

Comments

comments