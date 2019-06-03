Coroner’s Office Investigating Abandoned Body

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the abandonment of a ward of the State of Kentucky.

Officials say, Randy Smith, a resident of Hartford, KY, was a ward of the state due to his disabilities. He died on May 31st at Select Specialties Hospital in Evansville, under the supervision of the State of Kentucky, where he was receiving treatment. Upon his death, the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services was contacted and notified of the death.

The State of Kentucky has stated that since he died in Indiana, he was no longer their responsibility.

At this time he is an abandoned body.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office is currently attempting to make appropriate arrangements for the victim.

