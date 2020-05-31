Coroner: Both Victims in Evansville Shooting Died From Single Gunshot Wounds

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed the two victims in an early Saturday morning shooting in Evansville both died from single gunshot wounds.

Evansville Police say they responded to the 1600 Block of South Kentucky Avenue (Conoco Gas Station) shortly before 4 in the morning.

Authorities say they found a female victim in the lot deceased.

According to the press release, police were told a second and third victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 20-year-old Mariah Strother died at the scene and 20-year-old Keijuan Baker died a short time later at St. Vincent Hospital.

EPD says it is believed there were two suspects who fled the scene before officers arrived. There are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

