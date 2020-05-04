Coroner: Two Dead at Hamilton Pointe

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday new coronavirus deaths involving two residents at the Village of Hamilton Pointe.

Coroner Sarah Seaton said an 82-year-old man died at a local hospital on Saturday. The second patient, an 82-year-old woman, died this morning. Both died from COVID-19 complications.

Currently, there have been four deaths reported at the facility.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

