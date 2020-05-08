Coroner Reports New Death in Warrick County

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office reported an additional new Friday. Coroner Sarah Seston says the victim, a 54-year-old woman, died Friday from complications with COVID-19.

That brings the death toll to 20 in Warrick County.

On Wednesday, an 81-year-old woman at the Village of Hamilton Pointe also died from COVID-19 complications. Two more residents at the facility died over the weekend from the illness. Both patients were in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

