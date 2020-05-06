Coroner Reports New Death at Hamilton Pointe

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday a new coronavirus death involving a resident at the Village of Hamilton Pointe.

Coroner Sarah Seaton said an 81-year-old woman died earlier today due to COVID-19 complications. This death brings the death toll at the facility to five.

On Monday, it was reported that two residents at the facility also died over the weekend from the illness. Both patients were in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

