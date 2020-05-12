Coroner Releases Names of Victims Found Dead Inside Henderson Home

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Henderson County Coroner’s Office identified the two male victims found dead inside a Henderson home.

The victims, 51-year-old Carl Fuller and 35-year-old Jansen Smith, were found inside a home in the 2000 block of Peggy Drive Monday afternoon.

The cause of death is pending toxicology and a final ruling by the medical examiner.

Officials say no foul play is suspected at this time but the investigation is ongoing. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department (27) 831-1295.

Related content:

Coroner: Two Bodies Found in Henderson

Comments

comments