Coroner Releases Names of Victims Found Dead Inside Henderson Home
The Henderson County Coroner’s Office identified the two male victims found dead inside a Henderson home.
The victims, 51-year-old Carl Fuller and 35-year-old Jansen Smith, were found inside a home in the 2000 block of Peggy Drive Monday afternoon.
The cause of death is pending toxicology and a final ruling by the medical examiner.
Officials say no foul play is suspected at this time but the investigation is ongoing. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department (27) 831-1295.
