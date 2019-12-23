Coroner Releases Autopsy Results for Plane Crash Victim

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of the victim from Saturday’s plane crash.

According to Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steven Lockyear, 56-year-old Steven Burke suffered multiple blunt force trauma.

The plane crashed in northern Vanderburgh County at Camp Reveal off East Boonville-New Harmony Road.

Authorities are unsure what caused the plane to crash.

The Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office along with the FAA/NTSB is continuing their investigation.

