Coroner: Identifies Person Killed in Accident on Highway 1078 in Henderson

The Henderson’s County Coroners Office says one person has died after an accident on Highway 1078 in Henderson. A second passenger from that crash has been reportedly taken to a local hospital. According to Henderson Dispatch, the accident happened at 1:39 PM in the 9000 block of Highway 1078.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the car on its back with two passengers inside. The coroner’s office identifies the passengers as 66-year-old Linda Carman of Henderson who was able to get out of the car with the help of bystanders. The second passenger 80-year-old Henry Carman of Henderson was reportedly not responsive, and after EMS tried rendering aid he was declared dead at the scene. Linda was taken to Deaconess Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

