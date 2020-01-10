Coroner: Infant Died From Blunt Force Trauma

Manhunt Continues for Jacob Bengert

An arrest warrant has been issued Friday morning for Jacob Bengert in connection with the death of the infant.

Bengert is believed to still be in the Evansville area and has been attempting to contact friends for help.

Evansville Police released a picture of Bengert exiting the Conoco Gas Station in the 1000 block of E. Franklin Street after 8 a.m.

He has also been spotted in the area of 1730 E. Michigan Thursday around 6 p.m. and the westside Walmart.

Bengert may be suicidal and could possibly be armed. Anyone who sees Bengert is urged to call 911 immediately and report his location to authorities.

Autopsy Results Shed New Light

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says they observed severe facial injuries, severe burns marks on his face and chest area, and what appeared to be cigarette burn marks on the child’s feet and hands.

The various types of injuries that cover the infant are not consistent with a child rolling off the bed, the coroner said.

Chelsea Marksberry, the infant’s mother, told the coroner that the child was not rolling yet at the age of three months.

Mom Arrested in Connection to Infant Death

The sheriff’s office says Marksberry was also arrested in connection with the death of her baby.

Marksberry told authorities she woke up the next morning and reached over to check her child and knew he was dead.

Bengert told Marksberry he tried CPR the previous night after the baby rolled off the bed.

Marksberry stated that Bengert told her if she called the police, he would go to jail.

Not a lot of details are being released surrounding her arrest.

