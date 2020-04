Authorities have released the identity of the victim who perished in the Easter-morning fire off Red Road.

According to the Crittenden County Coroner, 66-year-old Johnny Barlow was unable to escape from his fire-engulfed home when firemen arrived. The coroner said Barlow died of smoke inhalation.

Barlow’s wife was able to escape the home unharmed. Details on how the fire started have yet to be released at this time.

Comments

comments