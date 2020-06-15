Coroner Identifies Victim in Bedford Avenue Shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim from the shooting on Bedford Avenue as Keyonja Barnes of Evansville.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined that he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Evansville Police responded to the 1700 block of S. Bedford Ave. just before midnight on Friday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head.

The shooting victim was given medical treatment and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later passed away.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department.

