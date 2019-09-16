Coroner Identifies Man Who Died During Altercation With EPD

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim who died during a physical fight with Evansville police Friday night.

The victim is identified as 55-year-old Edward Snukis of St. Clair, Pennsylvania. EPD says Snukis refused to cooperate as officers attempted to place him into custody. Snukis punched one of the officers in the nose before being tased.

Officers attempted to tase Snukis but that didn’t affect him. According to EPD, that’s when Skunkis tripped and fell. EPD says Snukis was finally stopped at 201 North Congress Avenue.

Snukis continued to resist as officers restrained him and placed him in handcuffs. The release from EPD says officers noticed Snukis was unresponsive after being turned over to his side. Police said Snukis was still breathing and had a pulse.

EPD says Snukis stopped breathing before the ambulance could arrive, and that’s when officers administered CPR. Snukis died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

An autopsy report was performed on Snukis on Saturday. The coroner says a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Toxicology reports have yet to be released in this case.

