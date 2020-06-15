Coroner Identifies Jasper Man Who Died After Falling Into Lake

The Dubois County Coroner’s Office identifies 18-year-old Elijah Anderson as the man who died after falling into the lake Sunday near Holland, Indiana.

According to witnesses, several people were swimming in a lake on private property when Anderson fell from an elevated diving structure and hit his head before entering the water.

The other swimmers attempted but were unable to rescue him.

An Indiana Conservation Officer diver was able to recover Anderson at 4:16 a.m.

The accident is still under investigation.

