Coroner Identifies Child Killed in Newburgh House Fire; GoFundMe Set Up

The Warrick County Coroner has identified the child whose life was lost in a Sunday night house fire in Newburgh, as 23-month-old Kensley Grace Howard.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, fire crews responded to the 100 block of Plum St. in Newburgh, Indiana.

All other occupants of the residence were able to evacuate and undergo EMS evaluation before being released on-scene.

According to the coroner, preliminary autopsy results indicate the death to be consistent with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Newburgh Police Department and supporting agencies.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the child’s family with expenses, which can be found here.

