The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found Sunday in Pigeon Creek as 67-year-old Raymond Stayancho of Evansville.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 5:30 Monday.

The body was found in the water along Pigeon Creek by a passing officer around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

