Coroner: Evansville Woman Dead After Falling at the Garden of the Gods

An Evansville woman is dead after falling from a cliff at Garden of the Gods in Southern Illinois.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the woman as 36-year-old Sara Rappee. Officials say Rappee fell more than 60 feet Saturday night. She was later rescued by the Equality Fire Department and flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Rappee died in the hospital Sunday morning from blunt force trauma.

Rappee was a jewelry artist and active with the Evansville Lapidary Society.

She graduated from the University of Southern Indiana in 2005 with a degree in fine art.

