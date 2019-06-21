Coroner Confirms Woman Killed in Rafting Accident Is From Evansville

The Archuleta County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the name of an Evansville woman killed in a rafting accident on Thursday.

The incident happened along the San Juan River, just north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

44News is told the raft flipped and while others on the raft were able to grab onto it, the woman was swept downstream.

Her body was later recovered and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Durango, Colorado.

