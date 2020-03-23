Coroner: Child Dies in Sunday Night Newburgh House Fire

The Warrick County Coroner has confirmed that a child has died as the result of a house fire that took place in Newburgh on Sunday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, fire crews responded to the 100 block of Plum St in Newburgh, Indiana.

The Warrick County Coroner says that as a result of the fire, a child’s life was lost.

At this time, the name and age of the child who died in the fire are not being released, but an autopsy for the child has been scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Officials say the other occupants of the residence were able to evacuate and undergo EMS evaluation before being released on-scene.

Comments

comments