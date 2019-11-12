Coroner: Body Found in Garage Died From Blunt Force Trauma

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the body found in a detached garage early Monday. The coroner says 30-year-old Evonne Marie Pullen died from blunt force trauma.

According to the case affidavit, Pullen was last seen in Virginia in September 2018 and was headed to Evansville with Angela Paul. Both women lived together in Virginia before moving to Evansville to live with Angela’s mother, Joan Paul and her husband, Gary Anderson.

Pullen’s family filed a missing person report with the Evansville Police Department in July 2019. The case affidavit says her family had not heard from her in several months.

The case affidavit says Pullen was killed while at the house on September 25, 2018. Anderson told officers Angela had been hitting and punching Pullen for weeks prior to her death.

Pullen, who is mentally challenged, soiled her clothes often angering Angela. The case affidavit says Pullen had bruises and other marks all over her body.

Anderson also told officers Angela brought Pullen to Evansville because she was getting a monthly check.

On Monday, Angela, Joan, and Anderson were all arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a body. The trio was transported to Vanderburgh County Correction Center.

Anderson and Joan are being held on a $5,000 bond with an initial hearing set for November 15th. Angela was denied a bond.

