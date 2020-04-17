Coronavirus Testing Availability Increases in Illinois With Rapid-Result Options

Widespread coronavirus testing in Illinois is becoming more available as multiple clinics there are now offering rapid COVID-19 testing options.

At least 34 clinics in Illinois are now able to offer such testing options, examining patients in their cars and delivering results in minutes.

However, there is a growing concern as more people continue to test positive without showing any symptoms.

“It’s a little scary,” said Doctor Warren Wollin of Physicians Immediate Care in Illinois. “It’s something new. I think this is not something that’s going away in a month or two months or three months, it’s something that’s always going to be there.”

So far, testing at these clinics shows the majority of people don’t have COVID-19, but with more testing underway, health officials say they’ll be able to detect new hotspots if they appear.

