Coronavirus-Positive Individual Was at KC’s Marina Pointe on June 20

A coronavirus-positive individual was present at KC’s Marina Pointe in Evansville for an extended period of time on Saturday, June 20, the Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) announced on Friday.

According to VCHD, the positive case was identified through local testing on June 25.

The individual was not wearing a face-covering or social distancing during this time at the establishment, resulting in exposure to staff and patrons of the establishment.

VCHD contacted the management of KC’s Marina Pointe with the concerns of exposure and complaints that the establishment was not in compliance with Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-32 10 (A) (iii) requiring all employees and staff to wear face coverings when in operation and while servicing customers.

All staff and patrons of KC’s Marina Pointe that were present on the evening of June 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The owner voluntarily closed both of their facilities for deep cleaning on June 25. Both facilities have since been reopened.

