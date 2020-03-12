Coronavirus Panic Limits Supplies

Some stores are cracking down on shoppers, trying to ensuring people aren’t hoarding essentials during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest item people are buying copious amounts of is toilet paper.

44News spoke to one store manager who still had some left, but may not for very long. She says seeing how people have been stocking up on supplies has been eye opening.

“He bought all five of the packages that we had, he bought six bottles. I mean everything all at once,” says Debbie Huff, Crossroads IGA store manager. Her store is not planning on putting purchasing limits in place.

Although, some other stores have started limiting the amount of cold, flu, and sanitizing products each person can buy. This way everyone has access to what they need.

These sanitary products also help fight cold and flu germs- which is still wreaking the most havoc in our community.

