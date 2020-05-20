Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Its Toll on Indiana EMS Students

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped first responders from protecting the public and saving lives, but it has changed the way they train.

Emergency medical services (EMS) students have gone from hands-on classroom training to online instruction and now back to small-group learning.

The multitude of changes and challenges brought on by the pandemic has been mentally draining for the future paramedics, but they’re rising to the task.

“Students haven’t quit and said, ‘you know what, maybe this isn’t for me’, so that’s been really inspiring to see that people still want to do this,” said Josee Miller, Clinical Coordinator and EMS Educator for Franciscan Health in Indianapolis – Indiana’s hotspot of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

First responders are at a much higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as a result of their continued dedication to protect and serve the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

