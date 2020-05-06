How Coronavirus Impacts Commercial Real Estate

The coronavirus pandemic is forming obstacles we have never encountered before and it’s making it difficult to readjust.

“So businesses are starting to open back up, but now you have to be concerned about generating business, but you also have to be concerned about the health of your employees,” says Scott Hyatt, a commercial real estate broker.

This pandemic has us treading on uncharted territory deterring people from opening up a new business location. Commercial real estate brokers are feeling this resistance.

“As far as people leasing new space- retail and office, it dried up and got real quiet,” explains Hyatt. This is increasing the risk for investors. “And when risks goes up, it changes the dynamics of the deal.”

Commercial real estate broker, Scott Hyatt, describes the challenges these unprecedented times are bringing.

“I had one investor who was going to buy a property here in Evansville who literally, we were days from signing a contract, and he said, ‘I think I’m just going to hold off and see what happens,'” says Hyatt. “I think what this has done in terms of transactions has interjected a piece of caution to it. And unknowns increase risk.”

Despite these changes, he says they are bracing to see the market dip, but expects commercial real estate to bounce back within the next year and a half.

“I know unemployment is skyrocketing right now. I know people are out of work, but I really believe our economy is still fundamentally strong, interest rates are really good, we were going up in a good direction, I think we will come back,” says Hyatt.

