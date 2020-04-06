Coronavirus: Hopkins County Has 62 Total Cases, 4 Total Deaths

On April 6, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton made new announcements surrounding the coronavirus in Hopkins County.

“The governor’s numbers and our numbers are going to be off, because of the way of the reporting,” Mayor Cotton noted before the new numbers were announced. “So our numbers are going to show higher than his numbers, and that’s just because by the time it gets shifted up into the system and he gets the report, it’s going to look different.”

Judge-Executive Whitfield announced that there are now 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

As of Monday, April 6, the coronavirus-related death toll in Hopkins County remains at 4, Judge-Executive Whitfield said.

According to Whitfield, the state has also suspended sales of out-of-state licenses for turkey hunting.

“Generally, starting April 18, turkey season will come in. And generally, we have a lot of people coming in from Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana – surrounding states,” said Whitfield.

“The state has suspended sales of out-of-state licenses for turkey hunting. So if you have family or friends that usually come up for that, they will not be able to get a license at this point,” Whitfield explained.

For directions to obtain food assistance, Whitfield and Cotton urged citizens to call (270) 825-5013.

Updated information surrounding the coronavirus in Kentucky can be found at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

Watch: April 6 Hopkins County COVID-19 Update

