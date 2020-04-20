Coronavirus Driving Down Insurance Rates; Some Companies Offering Discounts

Stay-at-Home orders across the Tri-State are equalling a reduction in traffic. With what’s supposed to be only essential drivers behind the wheel, some insurance companies are able to offer savings.

According to the Consumer Federation of America, companies are offering $6.5 billion in discounts over the next two months.

Fewer cars out on the road mean fewer wrecks. The changes also affect some local businesses that are still open, like Gary’s Body Shop in Evansville.

More than 80% of insurance companies are offering discounts of some type– including Geico, State Farm, Progressive, and others.

