Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 409 in Kentucky; 9,184 Total Cases

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky has grown to 9,184, an increase of 107 cases, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Thursday.

In addition, the health department reported nine new cases, placing the death toll at 409.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,267 positive cases in the county, and 145 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

State health department officials reported that 3,181 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Related content:

Kentucky Records 7,935 Coronavirus Cases, More Than 300 Deaths

Comments

comments