Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 102 in Indiana; 3,437 Total Cases Reported: April 3 Update

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) Friday, April 3 COVID-19 update, there are now 3,437 cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

In total, 102 Hoosiers who had the coronavirus have now passed away.

As of Friday, April 3, 17,835 tests have been reported to the state health department – up from a total of 16,286 tests reported as of Thursday, April 2.

Locally, there are now:

33 total cases of coronavirus in Vanderburgh County

10 total cases in Warrick County

5 total cases in Posey County

4 total cases in Gibson County

4 total cases in Knox County

3 total cases in Dubois County

1 total case in Spencer County

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 126.

Other counties with 10 or more new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (11), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (23), Johnson (10), Lake (28), Lawrence (10), Porter (10) and Vanderburgh (10).

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

