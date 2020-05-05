Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Rise in Hopkins County as Kentucky Starts to Reopen

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, gathered on Monday, May 4, to update the Hopkins County community on the county’s current COVID-19 situation.

According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, as of Monday, May 4, Hopkins County had 211 total positive cases of COVID-19, up four from the previous report‘s total.

During the May 4 Hopkins County COVID-19 report, Judge-Executive Whitfield also reported two additional coronavirus deaths in Hopkins County, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 24.

Whitfield went on to say that 107 of the county’s coronavirus cases have recovered, leaving 80 currently active COVID-19 cases in the county. (The 24 deaths are included in the total number of positive Hopkins County cases.)

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Monday, May 4, announced 115 new COVID-19 cases, including eight more statewide deaths.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has unveiled a phased reopening plan for the Commonwealth, in an effort to

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments