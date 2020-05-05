Coronavirus Death Reported in Henderson County; District Health Dept. Reports New Cases

Less than a minute

On Tuesday, May 5, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported one new death and 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.

The new death reported by GRDHD was a Henderson County resident.

Of the new cases reported by GRDHD on Tuesday, there were:

Eight in Daviess County

Two in Henderson County

Seven in Ohio County

Two in Webster County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county GRDHD district is now 444.

Currently, 20 people in the district are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 444 confirmed cases in the district, 51 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 226 (51%).

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

As of May 4, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 5,245 total confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 261 statewide deaths.

