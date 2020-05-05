CoronavirusHenderson CountyKentucky
Coronavirus Death Reported in Henderson County; District Health Dept. Reports New Cases
On Tuesday, May 5, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported one new death and 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.
The new death reported by GRDHD was a Henderson County resident.
Of the new cases reported by GRDHD on Tuesday, there were:
- Eight in Daviess County
- Two in Henderson County
- Seven in Ohio County
- Two in Webster County
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county GRDHD district is now 444.
Currently, 20 people in the district are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 444 confirmed cases in the district, 51 (11%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 226 (51%).
Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:
As of May 4, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 5,245 total confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 261 statewide deaths.
Related Articles:
- Green River District Health Dept. Public Information Officer Talks About Reopening Kentucky
- Beshear Unveils Kentucky’s Phased Reopening Plan
- More Businesses and Health Care Services Prepare to Reopen in Kentucky
- COVID-19 Kentucky: 1,419 New Cases, 261 More Deaths