Coronavirus: Daviess County Reports 31 Cases, 1 Death

There are 31 positive cases of COVID-19 in Daviess County, Indiana as of Friday, April 16, the Daviess County Health Department said. There is also one reported death.

DCHD says they are working with the local and state officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed. The patients have been placed in quarantine.

The health department wouldn’t release additional information about the patients due to privacy laws.

