Coronavirus Claims More Hoosier Lives as New Positive Cases Reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Wednesday, May 13, released the latest coronavirus numbers in the Hoosier State.

On Wednesday, ISDH reported 409 additional Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

With the additional positive cases reported on Wednesday, there are now 25,473 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to date.

A total of 1,482 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 38 over Tuesday’s total.

To date, 154,083 tests have been reported to ISDH, an increase of 3,573 tests from the 150,510 tests reported by ISDH on Tuesday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Wednesday, May 13, there are now:

194 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 4,690 total tested

133 total positive tests in Warrick County – 20 total deaths – 986 total tested

56 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 475 total tested

22 total positive tests in Knox County – 418 total tested

66 total positive tests in Dubois County – 2 total death – 406 total tested

16 total positive tests in Posey County – 232 total tested

19 total positive tests in Perry County – 240 total tested

8 total positive tests in Gibson County – 249 total tested

7 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 189 total tested

3 total positive test in Pike County – 84 total tested

According to ISDH, Marion County was the Indiana county with the highest number of new positive cases, at 91.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were:

Allen (12)

Clinton (11)

Elkhart (23)

Hamilton (10)

Jackson (15)

Jennings (10)

Lake (70)

Porter (11)

St. Joseph (13)

Tippecanoe (15)

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

As of Wednesday, May 13, ISDH reports 42.1% of ICU beds and 80.6% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.



(Photo: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/)

ISDH’s Tuesday reported listed 44.6% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators as available.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site.

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

