Coronavirus Causes Volunteer Shortage at Food Banks, Hoosiers Urged to Help

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSAA) has urged Hoosiers to help keep the state’s network of food pantries open.

“Now is the time for us as Hoosiers to double down on our best quality — serving each other,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA Secretary. “Food pantries are critical harbors of hope in many local communities, and with them facing difficulties operating and possibly reducing the food supply to our neighbors in need, it’s time to sound a loud call for help across the state.”

The Indiana FSAA says food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce, with many volunteers over the age of 60.

Now that many of those older Hoosiers and others with health challenges are choosing to stay home to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19, FSAA says the need for volunteers is dire.

The Indiana FSAA urged anyone who not in a vulnerable population or demographic to answer to call to help at a local food pantry.

Hoosiers can call 211 and ask for a list of nearby food pantries.

Anyone having trouble obtaining enough food for themselves or their families should also call 211 for help.

Those in Marion County can also use the Community Compass app on a smartphone.

