Coronavirus Causes Spike in Backyard Pool Sales

With summer camps and public swimming pools closed for the summer, parents are having to find new ways to keep their kids entertained.

And some parents have looked to backyard swimming pools for the answer.

“An incredible response,” Stephen Mulcahy, general manager of Firemaster, said. “I mean, I think a lot of people are at home. They’re looking for something to do. They’ve got the kids there, and so swimming pools have just been crazy. That’s the best I can say it. I’ve been doing this 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Mulcahy said that all the swimming pools and hot tubs in their gallery have already sold out, but they’re planning on to get more soon.

But one lucky family in Kentucky had the foresight to get a pool earlier in the year.

“My wife kind of saw and read the tea leaves a couple months ago, and said, if we want to have fun this summer, then you need to get us an above ground pool for our backyard,” Alex McBeath said. “She knew that there was a possibility that, that the pools were going to be closed, and we needed to have something for our kids to do.”

The McBeaths were one of the lucky families to get a pool before the coronavirus induced rush.

Google searches for above ground pools are up 300% compared to the last 5 years.

“We have a seven year old, and it’s been a rough year for him,” McBeath said. “Ya know, missing out on school, not being able to go to certain summer camps, or do activities that he’s used to doing, and this is an option for him to still have a summer and still have a good time.”

Mulcahy told 44News that they’ve seen a 100% increase in sales, and he said that he believes that a lot of the increase has to do with people skipping out on their vacations.

“With the swimming pools, I think, ya know, for the cost of a really nice vacation, you can get a swimming pool, then maybe you don’t do the vacation this year, but now you have this swimming pool on top of all the vacations that will be coming later that will last you the next 20 years,” Mulcahy said.

Mulcahy said they’re already booking into august for above ground pool installations, so you may be waiting late into the summer until you can take a cool dip in your own pool.

Comments

comments