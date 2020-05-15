Coronavirus Cases Surpass 90,000 in Illinois

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, May 15 reported 2,432 new cases of COVID-19, including 130 additional deaths.

So far, there are 90,369 cases and 4,058 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 26,565 patients were processed by IDPH laboratories bringing the total test performed to 538,602.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of May 15:

Saline: 6

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 8

For the full coronavirus data in Illinois, click here.

Related content:

138 New Coronavirus Deaths Reported; Illinois Cases Reach 87,937

Comments

comments