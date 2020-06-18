Coronavirus Cases Surpass 13,000 in Kentucky; Death Toll Now 520

Less than a minute

Coronavirus cases in Kentucky have surpassed 13,000, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported.

On Thursday, health officials reported 202 new cases, bringing the statewide case total to 13,197.

Additionally, the statewide death toll rose to 520, an increase of two over the previous day.

The deaths reported Thursday include a 91-year-old woman from Jefferson County, an 87-year-old man from Logan County and a 79-year-old man from Perry County.

At least 3,506 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

