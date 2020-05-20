Coronavirus Cases Surpass 100,000 in Illinois

Illinois recorded 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, that’s 843 more cases than previously reported on Tuesday.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Illinois has risen to 100,418. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 147 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,525.

IDPH reported 21,029 specimens were conducted within the past 24 hours. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 11-17, 2020 is 14%.

